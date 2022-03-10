Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 220,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $386.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

