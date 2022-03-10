Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Travere Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.