Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Personalis worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Personalis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,439 shares of company stock worth $1,843,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

