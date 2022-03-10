Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Big Lots worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

