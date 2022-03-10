Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 4,350.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 50,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.39.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.