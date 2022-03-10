MicroVision, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for MicroVision in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. State Street Corp raised its position in MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 893,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $10,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 653.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 342,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 122.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 338,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.