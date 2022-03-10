Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.77. 1,299,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

