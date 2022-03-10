Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.93.

MCHP opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

