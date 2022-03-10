Michael A. Henderson Sells 27,174 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

