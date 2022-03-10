MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

