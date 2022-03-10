M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.41. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.