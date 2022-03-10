M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 87,116 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,116 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,214. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

