M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,882 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,882 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.