M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,510 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. 30,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,707. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

