M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

CCEP stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.