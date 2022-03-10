M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.96 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,993,000 after purchasing an additional 246,821 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.37 on Thursday, hitting $92.56. 696,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,473,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.57 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

