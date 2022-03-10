M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 35,397 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

