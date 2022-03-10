Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.