Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 5,152 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

CDAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

CDAK opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

