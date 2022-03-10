Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 3,991 Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $654,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLSE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

