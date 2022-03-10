Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,817 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

