Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXI opened at $2.30 on Thursday. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

