Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 6,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 3,567,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

