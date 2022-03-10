McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $208.24 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

