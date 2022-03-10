McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.46 and last traded at $99.00. 58,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,495,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

