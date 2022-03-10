MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $530.02

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.02 ($6.94) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.44). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.67), with a volume of 134,724 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £421.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.79.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.