Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

