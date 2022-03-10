Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.86 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 296094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

MRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$695.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

