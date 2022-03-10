Martin Lamb Sells 100,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

