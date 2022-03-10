Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE MPC opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

