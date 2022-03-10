Manuel Kadre Acquires 100,000 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00.

NYSE BHG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

