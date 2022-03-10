Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 150,412 Shares

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MNDT opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. Mandiant Inc has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

MNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

