Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $539.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.