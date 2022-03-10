Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

MDI opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$6.42 and a one year high of C$11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.94 million and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at C$764,693.66.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

