Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $23.19

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $21.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 78,393 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

