Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 103,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

