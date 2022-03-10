Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.10. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 49,714 shares.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a market cap of C$574.40 million and a P/E ratio of -31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.
About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.
