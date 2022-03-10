Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $168.86 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

