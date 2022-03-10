Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Shares of M stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

