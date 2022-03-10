LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 472,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 458,535 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

