Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.69.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.