Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.62. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

