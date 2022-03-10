Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

