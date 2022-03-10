Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE LU opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lufax by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lufax by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

