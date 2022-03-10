LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 56,807 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,045,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,352 shares of company stock worth $4,168,842 over the last ninety days.

Robinhood Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.