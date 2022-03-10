LPL Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

