LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

