LPL Financial LLC Acquires 689 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 48,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

EDIV stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

