Lp Bleichroeder Buys 59,370 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $364.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,640.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

