Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $346.33 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $321.78 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

